Officers charged: Death by dangerous driving

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Two police constables charged with death by dangerous driving

A charge of causing death by dangerous driving has been laid against Police Constables Randy Alexander,49 and Denson Charles 34, both of whom were involved in separate road fatalities in April 2018.

The officers appeared at the George’s Magistrate’s Court #3 on Thursday, 10 May 2018.

Charles has been charged with the 12 April death of businessman Trevor Renwick, who was struck off his motorcycle last month while riding on the Grand Anse Valley main road and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Alexander has been charged with the death of the 13 April death of Betty Ann Lambert.

Lawyer Derrick Sylvester represented Charles, and Sandina Date represented Alexander. Charles returns to court 24 July while Alexander returns to court on 27 August.

Each man was granted bail of $30,000 with 2 sureties, and they are to surrender all travel documents. A release from the police states “Alexander has to report to Central Police Station every Tuesday between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm. Charles has to do likewise at the South St George Police Station.”