Police officers charged

Charges of causing death by dangerous driving have been laid against police constables Randy Alexander and Denson Charles, both of whom were involved in 2 separate road fatalities in April 2018.

Alexander has been charged in connection with the 13 April death of Betty Ann Lambert, while Charles has been charged for the 12 April death of Trevor Renwick.

Both officers will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court #3 on Thursday, 10 May 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police