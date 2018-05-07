RGPF latest drug raids – Cocaine
Wheelchair searched at MBIA

A 70-year old Guyanese national is assisting police with their investigations into the discovery of a quantity of cocaine at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) on Saturday, 5 May 2018.

The elderly man was nabbed by police after a search of his motorised wheelchair revealed the drugs hidden under the chair seat.

At the time of the discovery he was awaiting the boarding of an outbound Air Canada flight to Toronto.

Office of Commissioner of Police

