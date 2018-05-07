Wanted man: Jonathan Richards

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Jonathan Richards, 23 years of River Lane, Gouyave, St John.

Richards is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of dangerous harm. He is 6 feet 4 inches in height, slim built, dark brown in complexion with black eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richards is asked to contact CID at 440 3921; police control at 911; Gouyave Police Station at 444 8223/4 or the nearest police station.

Jonathan Richards is armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police