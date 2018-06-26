American Airlines goes cashless at Grenada International Airport

American announced today that effective 16 July 2018 the airline will be going cashless at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND). Passengers will be required to use a credit or debit card to make any transactions at the airport, including purchasing tickets and paying for checked baggage.

“American has transitioned to a cashless airport environment at many locations around the world, allowing our team members to assist our customers in a faster and more efficient manner,” said Karen Joseph, American’s General Manager for Grenada.

“Moving away from cash transactions also reduces the complexity of work for our agents who will no longer have to worry about handling cash, finding exact change or closing out a cash drawer at the end of the day. This is positive news for our customers and for our team members at the airport,” she added.

American currently offers nonstop service to Grenada from its hub at Miami International Airport (MIA).

