Bradly Richards charged with maiming
Bradly Richards being escorted by Police. Photo: Johnson Richardson

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

  • Cutlass attacks results in loss of hand
  • Maximum penalty for maiming is 15 years

20-year-old Bradly Richards remains remanded following chopping incident over the weekend.

He has been charged with maiming, after an attack with a cutlass on Shondell Ferreira, which resulted in the loss of Ferreira’s left hand. Ferreira is an employee of Republic Bank.

At the time of the incident Ferreira was said to be engaged in physical exercise at Old Trafford in Tanteen. Unconfirmed reports are that the two had been in a feud sometime last year leading to an altercation.

Richards appeared in court on Wednesday to answer charges, but now has to wait until Thursday, 28 June 2018 before he can know whether he will be remanded or released on bail. He is being represented by attorney George Prime, however, the bail application was submitted by attorney Anslem Clouden on behalf of Prime who is said to be out of state.

The maximum penalty for maiming is 15 years. Ferreira is the son of Simon Dickson, a police officer attached to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) drug squad.

