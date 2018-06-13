Grenada Tourism Authority presents new uniforms to the Grenada Swim Team

Swimming now has a uniform thanks to the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA). During an official handover ceremony last Thursday, the Grenada National Swim Team was outfitted with official team tracksuits compliments the GTA.

Team members also received honourary Nutasha pins and were named Tourism Ambassadors as they travel throughout the region and internationally, representing Grenada.

The Grenada National Swim team had not previously been the owner of track uniforms made specifically for the team. During the latter part of 2017 they approached the Grenada Tourism Authority who immediately jumped at the opportunity to fill this gap and provide full uniforms for the Grenada National Swim team.

As the team travels throughout the region and beyond representing Pure Grenada they will proudly share the Pure Grenada brand as honorary tourism ambassadors. Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, Manager Product Development and Research with the Grenada Tourism Authority, presented the uniforms to the GASA President, Peron Johnson.

The hand over was timely as the team is currently in preparation mode for participation in the 2018 CCCAN Swim Championship in Aruba from 29 June – 3 July. The 18-member team was named during the presentation ceremony.

Anaika Charles

Mia Neckles

Arianne Clouden

Parshawn Haynes

Gabrielle Hyson

Iyannu Antoine

Ifeoma Cherebin

Jenebi Benoit

Kimberly Ince

Zackary Gresham

Meeka Ollivierre

Corey Ollivierre

Kaiya Ramdhanny

Kerry Ollivierre

Sydnee Steele

Dajenel Williams

Delron Felix

Oreolouwa Cherebin

GASA