Inland Revenue Division continues out-district presence

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) will be increasing its presence in the District Revenue Offices across the island after wrapping up its Outreach Office initiative.

The Outreach Office was held in all parishes on mainland Grenada to provide to taxpayers in the out districts ease of doing business with the IRD prior to the 30 June deadline for the 5% discount on Property Tax.

With a few more days remaining until the deadline, the division, in collaboration with the Accountant General’s Office has designed a schedule for continued assistance in the District Revenue Offices during the peak periods for paying taxes.

The schedule is as follows:

  • St Patrick: Wednesdays and Fridays
  • St Mark: Thursdays
  • St David: Fridays
  • St John: Wednesdays and Fridays
  • St Andrew: Fridays

