MSU’s Randy Glean to meet with prospective students

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs’ Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk) hereby invites prospective students to a Midwestern State University (MSU) information and orientation session, on Friday, 22 June 2018, at 4:30 pm, at the ministry’s conference room, the Sir Eric Matthew Gairy Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St. George.

Randy Glean PhD, Director of International Services, at MSU, will be present to address prospective students. Glean, a native of Grenada, officially launched the Caribbean Recruitment Programme in the Spring of 1993. Consequently, many Caribbean students have attended and successfully graduated from MSU during the last 25 years. According to the Caribbean Students Organisation website, there is a 95% on-time graduation rate, with more than 60% achieving honours and more than 70% attaining advanced degrees.

MSU was established in 1922 and is located in Wichita Falls, Texas, in the United States. The university offers non-Texas residents a special tuition rate and has been recognised by the US, News and World Report, as one of the schools with the cheapest out-of-state tuition. The media is invited to conduct interviews with Glean, prior to the start of the session, or immediately following the session.

This ministry encourages and looks forward to the attendance of all interested persons. For more information, the public may contact the Scholarship Desk at 1(473) 440-2737/2254/3166.

Ministry of Education