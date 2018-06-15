St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School – Champion of the 20th NaDMA Primary School Quiz

The three Grade 5 females representing the St David’s school were able to cop the coveted title beating out their closest competitors Paraclette Government by 20 points at the Red Cross Conference room on Thursday afternoon.

The competition quizzed participants on 7 hazards: climate change, volcano, earthquake, tsunami, tropical cyclone, flood and general knowledge.

Sharing brief remarks at the closing ceremony of the quiz, Speech Pathologist in the Ministry of Education Tonya Hyacinth said the quiz presented a unique opportunity for both participants and the audience as it was a day of learning for all in attendance.

Acting Disaster Management Coordinator Supt. Sylvan Mc Intyre says the initiative forms part of NaDMA’s preparatory work and public awareness and education campaign geared at encouraging the public to always be prepared.

Focusing his remarks on the theme of this year’s quiz, “Building Resilience through Education and Participation”, Minister with responsibility for Disaster Management and Information Senator Hon. Winston Garraway reiterated the importance of this activity as it prepares an important vulnerable group; children to be more knowledgeable on critical risk reduction measures.

40 schools participated in the competition which went through a preliminary, semi-final and concluded with the final.

Thursday’s final comprised of 6 finalists: St George’s Methodist, Dover Government, Paraclete Government, Hermitage Government, St Joseph’s RC and St John’s Anglican School.

The winner accumulated 120 points, with the second place a close 100 points.

Kayanna Baptiste of the St Joseph RC School won the prize of a tablet for the participant answering the most questions at the final.

Prizes ranged from printers, tablets, stationery items, emergency baskets, first aid kits, trophies and medals.

