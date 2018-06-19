Temporary traffic arrangement for the opening of new Parliament building

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public of the following traffic arrangement to facilitate the opening ceremony for the new Parliament Building on Thursday, 21 June 2018 commencing 9 am.

No Entry

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to enter Lucas Street from its junction with Woolwich Road close to the Government House roundabout.

One way

Lucas Street will be one-way traffic for vehicles travelling from its junction with Sans Souci public road in the direction towards Government House roundabout.

No Parking will be allowed

On the right side of Lucas Street from its junction with Sans Souci public road to Government House roundabout in the direction of Market Hill.

NB: Only members of the Upper of the Lower Houses of Parliament along with the administrative staff will be allowed to park on the compound of the Parliament Building.

VIP Parking

VIP parking will be on one side of the concrete road on the Parliament compound that intersects with the road at Government House and also on the compound of Government House.

Public Parking

Parking will be on the left side of the Audit Building at Mount Wheldale. Left side of Lucas Street from its junction with top Woolwich Road to its junction with Sans Souci public road in the direction of Market Hill.

Office of Commissioner of Police