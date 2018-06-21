Traffic notice: Fisherman’s Birthday

The Traffic Department, Western Division notifies the general public of the following temporary traffic arrangement in order to facilitate Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration 2018, this will take effect Friday, 22 June between 6pm and 1 am; Saturday, 23 and Thursday, 28 June between 5 pm and 1 am; Friday, 29 June between 10 pm and 1 am Saturday, 30 June 2018.
The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Office of the Commissioner of Police
