Traffic notice: Fisherman’s Birthday

The Traffic Department, Western Division notifies the general public of the following temporary traffic arrangement in order to facilitate Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration 2018, this will take effect Friday, 22 June between 6pm and 1 am; Saturday, 23 and Thursday, 28 June between 5 pm and 1 am; Friday, 29 June between 10 pm and 1 am Saturday, 30 June 2018.

Vehicle traveling towards St George direction will enter via the Langton Road onto Central Gouyave Estate Road through Middle River and exit onto the Hubble Bridge Vehicles travelling in the direction of Victoria /Sauteurs will make a left turn onto the Hubble Bridge continue onto Middle River make a left turn onto Central Gouyave Estate and a right turn onto Central (Stone Gut) Road.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police