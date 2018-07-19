2018 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Public Lecture

The Institute for People’s Enlightenment (IPE) in collaboration with the UWI Open Campus, Grenada announces the 2018 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Public Lecture.

The UWI Open Campus, Grenada and Institute for People’s Enlightenment will officially launch its 2018 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Lecture on Wednesday, 25 July 2018 with a Press Conference at 10 am at the UWI Open Campus, Marryshow House, HA Blaize Street.

The 2018 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Lecture is scheduled for Monday, 30 July at 5:30 pm at Norton Hall, Church Street, St George’s.

The theme of the 2018 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Lecture is “Towards a second emancipation: Garveyism in Grenada and Marcus Garvey’s visit to the island.”

The Emancipation Lecture will be delivered by guest lecturer, Edward Cox PhD, Associate Professor of History Emeritus, Rice University, USA. Edward Cox PhD is Grenadian born from Carriacou.

Cox was honored for his distinguished accomplishments and meritorious service by the Association of Rice Alumni’s (ARA) at this year’s annual ARA Laureates Dinner on 12 May 2018 for his extraordinary service the Rice University. Cox’s contributions to Rice University include being a celebrated teacher, trusted adviser and accomplished scholar. A professor of history for 27 years, Cox, now associate professor emeritus of history, mentored hundreds of students.

Cox is a 4-time winner of the George R.Brown Prize for Excellence in Teaching and has authored over 30 publications, including “The Free Coloreds in the Slave Societies of St. Kitts and Grenada 1763-1833.”

His areas of interest include Caribbean History; Blacks in the Americas; Comparative Post-emancipation societies, and the US Civil Rights Movement. He completed his PhD. at the Johns Hopkins University in 1977, his MA at the Johns Hopkins University in 1973, and his BA at the University of the West Indies in 1970. His publications include: “A West Indian Lobbyist in England: The Campaign of Dr. Hyacinth B Morgan on Behalf of the British West Indies, 1919-1955,” in Journal of Caribbean History, (2013); Rekindling the Ancestral Memory: King Ja Ja of Opobo in St Vincent & Barbados, 1888-1891, (1998); William Galwey Donovan and the Struggle for Political Change in Grenada, 1883–1920, (2007); Ralph Brush Cleghorn of St Kitts, 1804-1842; Slavery & Abolition, (2007); and The Free Coloreds in the Slave Societies of St Kitts and Grenada, 1763-1833, (1984).

From September 2000, the Institute for Peoples’ Enlightenment Ltd. and the UWI School of Continuing Studies/UWI Open Campus, Grenada has collaborated in hosting “The Annual Commemorative Emancipation Public Lecture Series.” The Annual Commemorative Emancipation Lecture series featured deliveries from distinguished Caribbean scholars such as Professor Hilary Beckles in September 2000; Claudius Furgus PhD in September 2001; Nicole Phillip PhD in September 2002 and Editha Jacobs PhD in September 2003.

A year ago, the 2017 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Public Lecture was delivered by Grenadian born, Paula V Saunders PhD, an Associate Professor of Anthropology of the City University of New York, USA who spoke on the theme “The significance of preserving Grenada’s historical heritage and culture: Why sound national policy and community involvement matter?”

The IPE and the UWI Open Campus Grenada is also pleased to announce that the 2019 Annual Commemorative Emancipation Public Lecture will be delivered by guest lecturer, Grenadian Merle Collins PhD, Professor of Department of English, University of Maryland, USA. She will speak on the theme “The Making of Grenada and a/the Grenadian Diaspora: The Journey and Legacy of Louise Langdon Norton Little, Mother of Malcolm X from La Digue, Grenada, to Montreal, Canada and to the USA.”

The Institute for People’s Enlightenment Ltd. was incorporated as a non-profit company on 8 June 2004 under the Companies Act No. 35 1994 and is committed to fostering a greater awareness of our heritage and the enlightenment of all people.