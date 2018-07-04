45 years of Caribbean Community (Caricom)

Today marks the 45th anniversary of Caricom. On 4 July 1973, four Caricom Heads of Government — The Hon. Errol Barrow, Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon Forbes Burnham, Prime Minister of Guyana, the Hon. Eric Williams, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and the Hon. Michael Manley, Prime Minister of Jamaica — signed the treaty, laying the groundwork for a ‘Community for All.’

On 5 July 2001, at their 22nd Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Nassau, Bahamas, the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas establishing the Caribbean Community including the Caricom Single Market and Economy was signed by Caricom Heads of Government.

There are 15 member states and 5 associate states. Grenada joined Caricom on 1 May 1974.

Grenada held the chairmanship of Caricom in 1998, at a time when the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which established the Caribbean Community in 1973, was being revised by a series of Protocols. Grenada last held the chairmanship in 2017.

The 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom opens 4 July 2018 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Happy Caricom Day!