Akima Paul Lambert named International Counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Grenada’s Akima Paul Lambert has been named international counsel at the firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, effective 1 July 2018.

According to the firm’s site, “Akima Paul Lambert, based in the London office, is a member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Group. She handles complex commercial litigation and has considerable experience in the financial, corporate and professional sectors. She regularly handles multi-million dollar disputes involving commercial issues across a variety of jurisdictions and is part of a team advising a leading plc in proceedings arising from the $1 billion clean-up of the Fox River in the United States and the associated recovery of over $800 million in dividends. She also has experience in cross-border regulatory investigations and has worked on a range of arbitration matters including before the LCIA, the SCC and ICSID. Ms. Paul Lambert is admitted as a Solicitor-Advocate in England and Wales and is also admitted to practice in New York. She received an MA (Hons) from the University of Cambridge (Clare College) and a Maitrise in Comparative and Commercial Law from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas. Ms. Paul Lambert has served on the Associates Forum for the City of London Law Society (2010-2015), is a former Caribbean Regional Scholar, and was one of the youngest recipients of a United Nations Global 500 Award.”