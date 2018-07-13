Call for applications: 2019 session of the UN Nippon Foundation Fellowship Programme

United Nations – The Nippon Foundation Fellowship Programme Human Resources Development and Advancement of the Legal Order of the World’s Oceans: Call for applications for the 2019 session of the Programme

The Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs (OLA/DOALOS), is now accepting applications for the 2019 session of the United Nations – The Nippon Foundation Fellowship Programme. The deadline for the submission of applications is 14 September 2018.

During the last 14 years, 142 awards have been made under the Fellowship Programme to nationals of 76 developing States.

The objective of this programme is to provide funded opportunities for advanced training in the field of ocean affairs and the law of the sea, or related disciplines, to mid-level government officials and other mid-level professionals from Developing States so that they may obtain the necessary skills to assist their countries to implement the legal framework set out in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and related instruments, as well as to formulate comprehensive ocean management regimes, including within the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The structure of the programme consists of two phases: a three-month training phase with OLA/DOALOS at United Nations Headquarters in New York; and immediately followed by; a six-month research and study phase with a host institution with demonstrated expertise in each of the Fellow’s field of research.

To qualify, candidates must be between the ages of 25 and 40, possess at least a first university degree or equivalent, and demonstrate an ability to undertake advanced academic research and studies. They must be from Developing States, be mid-level government officials or mid-level professionals and dealing directly with ocean affairs such as, but not limited to sustainable development of oceans and seas, including the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, national and/or regional ocean policy, establishment of maritime zones and the delimitation of maritime boundaries, coastal zone management, conservation and management of marine living resources, maritime transport and shipping, maritime security, and the protection and preservation of the marine environment, including marine science.

Additional information is available on www.un.org/depts/los/nippon including a detailed outline of the requisite qualifications, the application package, and the current list of participating institutions. Completed applications must be filed with OLA/DOALOS no later than 14 September 2018.

Awards will be made in October 2018 for the 2019 session, and successful candidates will begin the Programme in March/April 2019.

