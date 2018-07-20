Charges laid for Khalid Griffith’s death
Khalid Griffith. Pix FB

by Curlan Campbell

  • Tesday Mc Sween is responsible for the death of Khalid Griffith
  • Charged with non-capital murder

Police say 32-year-old Tesday Mc Sween is responsible for the death of Khalid Griffith, the 24-year-old son of reigning calypso monarch, Rootsman Kelly.

Mc Sween from Birch Grove, St Andrew and presently residing in Marian St George, was slapped with a non-capital murder charge Friday.

Griffith succumbed to stab wounds inflicted during an altercation Wednesday night. An autopsy concluded that he died from hypovolemic shock.

Mc Sween will make his first court appearance on Monday at the St George’s Magistrate Court.

