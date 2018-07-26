Four charged with non-capital murder

Four St George residents have been charged with non-capital murder in connection with the death of Bradley Francis.

Kendal Stanislaus, 19 years, Unemployed of Woodlands, Brendon Gill, 36 years, Shop Keeper of Morne Jaloux, Donte Joseph, 19 years, Unemployed of Frequente and Tyrell Frederick, 19 years, Construction Helper of Woburn, St George and

will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 27 July 2018.

An autopsy report stated that Francis died as a result of hypovolemic shock caused by a penetrating thoracic stab wound to the left lung.

