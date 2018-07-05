Grenada Customs and Excise Division
Donnan Victor, Comptroller of Customs

Notice is given that Grenada Customs and Excise Division will be holding a special sensitisation workshop on the upgrade of Asycuda World System during Monday, 16  July to Thursday, 19 July 2018 at Kirani James Athletic Stadium, Room 215. 

Two workshops are scheduled daily 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

All carrier agents, consolidators, brokers, and clerks  are invited to make a special effort to attend a session and to be on time.

Register via email at awupgrade@grenadacustoms.com or complete a registration form at Customs main building or the Cargo Control Unit (CCU).

Note:  A similar session will be held in Carriacou at a later date.

Donnan Victor, Comptroller of Customs

