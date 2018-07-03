Man placed on EC$50,000 bail for 9 sexually related offences

by Linda Straker

Lloyd Roberts court-ordered to relocate from his community

Must report to the Sauteurs Police Station every Wednesday

The court on Tuesday ordered a St Patrick man to relocate from his community after he was placed on EC$50,000 bail for 9 counts of sex crimes involving 2 female minors.

Lloyd Roberts, a 61-year-old of La Taste appeared at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court having been charged by Sauteurs Police with one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual intercourse with a person under 13, two counts of rape and five counts of sexual intercourse with a female between the ages of 13 and 16. His victims are sisters.

It’s not clear which part of Grenada he will relocate to, but the Court has ordered that he must keep away from the village of La Taste. As part of his bail condition he must also report to the Sauteurs Police Station every Wednesday between 6 am and 6 pm.