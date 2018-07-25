Minister of Tourism and Acting Commissioner of Police pledge to improve security of the tourism sector

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Clarice Modeste Curwen met with recently appointed Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin to discuss the further strengthening of the relationship between the tourism sector and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The meeting took place on Friday at the minister’s office at the Ministerial Complex and was also attended by Advisor in the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Brenda Hood and Product Development and Research Manager of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek.

Areas discussed for improvement were the traffic congestion within the Town of St George especially when cruise ships are in port, and strategies for the prevention of harassment and petty crime. Minister Modeste Curwen and Acting Commissioner Martin agreed to work closer together to find a holistic solution to existing and future challenges within the sector.

In addition, consideration was given to the enhancement of security mechanisms for the tourism industry, including the improvement of response times and increased capacity to properly secure tourism assets.

Finally, the Acting Commissioner of Police stated that improved synergies between the Police and private security is crucial to better protect our attractions and other areas of interest, especially the Market Square and beaches.

During the meeting the minister said, “Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean is renowned as a safe and enjoyable destination. We need to work more closely with the police force to maintain our unique selling proposition of a peaceful nation with naturally warm and hospitable people.”

