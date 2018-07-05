Ministry of Health certified programme for food-handlers in St George

The St George segment of the Ministry of Health/PAHO-HACCP certified programme for food-handlers began on 3 July at the Ministry of Works conference room at the Ministerial Complex.

Facilitators for the first day of the 4-day sessions were Senior Environmental Health Officer Carvel Frederick and Environmental Health Officer Awanee Nedd.

The programme comprises 9 modules, covering topics from Food Safety, Vector Control to Introduction to Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

30 persons signed up for the certified programme. They will be taught practices to prepare food offered for sale safely, and sanitation standards required to prevent and control the occurrences of foodborne illnesses.

On Day 1, Frederick covered aspects of Module 1: Introduction to Food Safety and Hygiene, and Nedd covered Module 2: How Personal Hygiene affects Food Safety.

The sessions continue from 1 pm to 4 pm on 5 July, 10 July and 12 July. On the last day, participants are expected to receive their food handler’s badge, once they have completed the 9 modules, and have passed a medical examination.