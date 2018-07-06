Missing Teen: Lennard Mason

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Lennard Mason, 16 years of Tempe, St George.

Mason left home on Tuesday, 3 July 2018 about 7:30 pm and failed to return since. He is slim built, about 4 feet, 8 inches in height and dark in complexion.

Mason was last seen wearing a long grey track pants and multi-colored t-shirt.

Anyone seeing Mason or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CID at 440 3921; Central Police Station at 440 2244/5 Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police