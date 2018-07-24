Roberts calls for development of local craft industry to replace biodegradable products

by Linda Straker

Both Houses of Parliament have given approval for the Non-biodegradable Waste Control Act 2018

Creative utensils from local materials should be developed before legislation is enforced

Senator Glynnis Roberts believes that before government fully embarks on enforcing the Non-biodegradable Waste Control Act 2018, efforts should be made to develop creative utensils using local materials like bamboo and other materials that are readily available, but which are under exploited.

“Every so often we hear of people going to China to do different programmes. We need to have a programme where they can learn to become creative with the bamboo and other things, going back to using what we have, going back to our roots,” Roberts told the house during Tuesday debate of the Bill.

“As we put a ban on importing the supplies, the small people will be affected in making their living and we need to work with them to develop on what we have, using creative skills to develop creative products for that industry,” Roberts said.

Both Houses of Parliament have given approval for the bill which was described by Senator Winston Garraway as a quantum leap in reducing the island’s carbon footprint.

The bill is expected to be enforced using a phased approach because of the different products that will be affected. According to the bill, “No person shall import or manufacture any non-biodegradable product. A person who contravenes commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty-five thousand dollars.”

The bill states that it is not a defence for a person who violate the legislation to say I had no knowledge, or no reasonable cause to believe, that the good in respect of which the offence was committed was a non-biodegradable product.

The bill also states that no person shall sell or offer for sale any non-biodegradable product. A person who contravenes commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding four thousand five hundred dollars.

No person owning or in charge of food premises shall sell or offer for sale any food in or with a non-biodegradable product. A person who contravenes commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding four thousand five hundred dollars.