Sandals Grenada ranked as Top Caribbean Resort

Sandals Resorts is proud to announce that Sandals Grenada was ranked in this year’s Travel + Leisure 2018 World’s Best Awards. The Luxury Included® resort was ranked #11 in the Caribbean, Bermuda & the Bahamas category – one of the only all-inclusive resorts to earn such esteemed recognition.

“It is a true honor to once again have Sandals Resorts – specifically Sandals Grenada – ranked in such a prestigious list of the world’s best hotels,” said Chairman and Founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “We have earned a longstanding place in Travel + Leisure’s awards and look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence.”

Travel + Leisure once again opened an annual poll to their wide global readership, with the objective of determining the most sought-after hotels around the globe. In the Caribbean category alone, the list spans 12 countries and territories. To view the final list of the 2018 World’s Best Award winners, visit travelandleisure.com.

Sandals Resorts is proud to have continual placement in Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards. The leading hospitality brand has been consecutively recognised for their outstanding scores in the areas of rooms/facilities, location, service, restaurants/food and value.

General Manager for Sandals Grenada, Peter Fraser credited the work of his team, “It is with immense pride that we are honored with such a distinction. Thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of all team members that we accept this world class distinction.”