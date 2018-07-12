Sexually accused SGU student on remand

by Linda Straker

  • Male SGU student charged with defilement of a female
  • Grand Mal fisherman found dead in his vehicle

A male student at St George’s University (SGU) has found himself behind bars for committing sexual crimes against a female minor between the ages of 13 and 16.

Joshua Okoronkwo, a 23-year-old Nigerian who lives within 3 miles of the university is charged with defilement of a female and having sexual intercourse. He appeared in court last Thursday and was remanded until 24 July when preliminary investigations are expected to commence.

According to a report, he was close to concluding his studies and scheduled to be a graduate at an upcoming ceremony.

In other police news, 61-year-old Desmond Martin, a fisherman of Grand Mal was found dead in his vehicle on Sunday morning. He was found motionless in his vehicle which was parked on the side of the road a few yards away from his home. An autopsy revealed his cause of death as cardiac arrest.

