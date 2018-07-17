St Andrew’s Development Organisation launches 2018 Rainbow City Festival

The St Andrew’s Development Organisation (SADO) on 19 May 2018, for the first time of its existence held launch of its annual Rainbow City Festival 2018 at Rainbow Inn, Grand Bras, St Andrew. The theme for this year’s festival is “Forging Ahead together as a Parish.”

Having had extensive consultations with key stakeholders, it was importation to change the approach for this year’s festival. Community involvement is high on the agenda of SADO. As the motto says, “Towards Greater Participation for Community Development.”

It started with an official ceremony which was chaired by SADO’s PRO Akisha Felix. Present were Shirma Wells, CEO of the Grenada Cultural Foundation, Kevin Andall, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports & Culture (who represented the Minister of Sports and Culture Senator Norland Cox), SADO members, other specially invited guests and the general public. In his welcome remarks President of SADO, Royan Charles made emphasis on the community partnership. “SADO as the parish organisation has been responsible for the development in the regional, cultural, social and environmental aspects added to the life of the people in St Andrew. Members of the organisation in light of various struggles continue to go into the villages to receive the suggestions from members. We are also welcoming ideas from parishioners in the diaspora.”

CEO of the Cultural Foundation in her remarks reiterated that SADO is the official organisation for the parish of St Andrew that is recognised by the government of Grenada.

The festival was declared officially launched by Permanent Secretary Andall. He urged the organisation to “find ways to combine new and old traditions. If we forget where we came from we will be aimless as we move ahead. You will be discouraged but it’s out of the ashes the phoenix flies. The future of this parish depends on you. Don’t give up never give up, because St Andrew depends on you.”

Three of the organisation’s past executives, Nadia Benjamin, Dr Reginald Buckmire and Dr Dessima Williams regrettably were unable to attend but sent messages which were read during the ceremony.

This year’s featured village is La Poterie. SADO in partnership with Dalton Charles is creating a Kalinago Village. More information will be shared with the public soon.

Rainbow City Festival 2018: Schedule of Activities

Date Activity 3 August Pearls Saraca Time: 3 pm – 12 am

St Andrew Soca Monarch Finals Time: 5 pm

Venue: Grenville Car Park 4 August Wesley “Bateye” Thomas Rainbow City Football Competition

Time: 2 pm – 11pm Venue: Victoria Park Sexy Shorts & Soca

Time: 3pm-10pm Venue: The Big Yard Soubise 5 August Church Service

Time: 9 am Venue: St Andrew Anglican Church Kalinago Village tour Time: 10 am – 6 pm Opening & Award Ceremony

Time: 4 pm Venue: Anglican Church

Exhibition, food fest, street events Miss Afro Caribbean Queen Show

Time: 5 pm Venue Deluxe Cinema Grenville Specky Sunday

Time: 9 pm Venue: Grenville Bus Terminal 6 August Freedom Jump

Time: 5 am Venue: From the Old Church onto Grenville Street Fiesta Time: 2 pm – 12 am

Exhibition, food fest Time: 2 pm – 12 am

Fashion Show Time: 4 pm – 6 pm

Band Concert Time: 6 pm – 8 pm Emancipation March

Time: 6:30 pm Venue: Dunfermline to Grenville Cultural Explosion

Time: 9pm – 12am

For more information contact SADO via email sadoexec1@gmail.com or 421 9339. Visit our facebook page, follow us on Instagram and Twitter

SADO