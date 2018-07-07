Statement from the Ministry of Youth Development on the sending home of Imani trainees

The Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts would like to dispel the rumor that the Imani trainees, in batches 1, 2 and 3 training, would come to an end on 31 July 2018.

The statement on the Imani United Facebook Page, which alluded to that, was not sanctioned by the ministry and does not represent government’s position on the matter.

The ministry continues to work with our stakeholders to facilitate a meaningful transition from training to the world of work for our trainees. This is done through various transition initiatives such as:

HOPE component

Small Business (entrepreneurship)

Extended training (Level 3 CVQs and associate degrees)

Permanent employment

Education enhancement (Scholarship)

The duration of this transition period varies based on the initiative that the trainee(s) are engaged in.

Moreover, the trainees of batches 4 and 5 will be graduating from Phase 1 of the programme in September 2018. After which, they will be transitioned into Phase 2 which can be as long as 18 months based on the initiative they are engaged in.

The ministry categorically denies this rumor and confirms that the government is committed to empowerment of our young people. As a loving and caring government, we will continue to engage our young people meaningfully and until they are able to comfortably stand on their own.

Ministry of Youth Development