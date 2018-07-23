Tesday Mc Sween remanded
Tesday Mc Sween at the St George’s Magistrate Court

by Curlan Campbell

32-year-old Tesday Mc Sween, the man alleged to have killed 24-year-old Khalid Griffith, son of reigning calypso monarch, Rootsman Kelly last Wednesday night, has been remanded. He will return to the No 1 magistrate’s court on 10 August.

Apparently, this is not his first conviction for non-capital murder, and he has a charge before the court for grievous harm. Mc Sween has no legal representation at the moment.

Griffith succumbed to stab wounds inflicted during Wednesday’s altercation last night. An autopsy concluded that he died from hypovolemic shock.

