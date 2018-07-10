Traffic Notice: Driving Theoretical Examination

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that there will be a major Driving Theoretical Examination at the Trade Centre Gazebo, Morne Rouge, St George, on Wednesday 11 July 2018 commencing 8 am.

NB: This examination is to facilitate all persons with current theoretical appointments only.

