A second tropical wave expected to affect Grenada this weekend

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) together with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport is currently monitoring a second Tropical wave that is expected to affect Grenada and its dependencies this weekend.

According to the weather outlook provided by the Met office gathered at 2am, a tropical wave extends its axis across the central Atlantic along 55° West between 7° North – 19° North. This wave is moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

Abundant Saharan dry air/dust prevails in the wave’s environment inhibiting convection at this time. However, model guidance is indicating the potential for convective development and significant precipitation by Friday night into Saturday. By that time, the wave is expected to be propagating across the Lesser Antilles (State of Grenada included).

The country can expect showery activity and isolated thundershowers likely to affect the tri-island state on Saturday.

It is important to note that given the current state of the soil after Wednesday heavy rains, the possibility of flooding is even higher with the expected tropical wave approaching.

NaDMA takes this opportunity to remind the nation to be vigilant and activate their emergency plans for their homes and businesses.

Ensure your drains, gutters and water ways are cleared. Use this time to cut over hanging trees and strap down loose items in around your home as they can become missiles during adverse weather conditions.

Also store water in clean covered containers in case there is a disruption in supply together with a flash light and extra batteries in the event we lose power.

We emphasise that Grenada and its dependencies are currently not under any tropical cyclone watch or warning.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838, email: nadma@spiceisle.com or website: www.nadma.gd.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.