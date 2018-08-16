Adjustment in “SEED” payment schedule for august 2018

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in payments for August 2018.

Payment will begin from Thursday 23, continuing on Friday 24. It will then resume on the following Monday 27 and will run until Wednesday, 29 August 2018.

The payment of the SEED grants will be paid on the third Thursday of every month for the usual 5 days.

The Ministry hereby urges all beneficiaries to take note of the change and visit your District Revenue Offices or the Treasury at the Financial Complex in St George to receive your grant payments.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development