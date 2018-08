CXC livestreaming 2018 results today from 9.30 am

All eyes and ears of the region’s education community are glued on the Spice Isle Grenada today Friday, 10 August 2018, as the island hosts the official release of CXC May/June 2018 examinations results at Charter Hall, St George’s University.

CXC is live streaming today’s announcement from 9.30 am at https://www.cxc.org/cxctv/