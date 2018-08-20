Grenada takes 4th place in Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association Senior Women’s Tournament

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Grenada’s Senior Women’s Volleyball team takes 4th place after being defeated by Antigua and Barbuda for the Bronze medal in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Women’s tournament which concluded in Antigua and Barbuda.

Grenada was defeated in straight sets victory 03-0, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24.

St Lucia got the upper hand on St Martin, defeating them 25-18, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13 to win the tournament.

The results and rankings follow:

1st – St Lucia

2nd – St Martin

3rd – Antigua and Barbuda

4th – Grenada

5th – St Kitts and Nevis

6th – St Maarten

In their semi-final match-up, St Martin edged out Grenada, 3-2, (24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13). On day 1 of the tournament on 16 August, Grenada in their opening match defeated St Maarten 3 sets to 1 (25-22, 29-31, 25-23, 25-14) but lost to St Lucia the following day in 3 straight sets (25-16, 25-23, 26-24).

Intense rivalry saw St Lucia taking the first and third sets, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11 while host Antigua and Barbuda, won the 2nd and 4th sets, 25-23 and 25-19. B defending champions got the upper hand by taking the final set and the game, 15-11 to advance to the finals.

St Lucia is considered the number 1 ranked team in the ECVA.