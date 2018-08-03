Live ammunition training

The Royal Grenada Police Force will be conducting live ammunition training at the Pearls Airstrip, Camp Raymond (Pearls), St Andrew on Saturday, 4 August 2018 between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm.

Animal owners and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution should use of the surrounding areas be an absolute necessity.

The RGPF solicits the support and cooperation of the general public and in particular members of the surrounding communities.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

