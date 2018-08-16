Men arrested and charged

Three St Andrew men who were arrested and charged for possession of an offensive weapon at Grenville j’ouvert on Monday, 13 August 2018 appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 15 August 2018.

Desmond Edwards, 43 years, labourer of Telescope, St Andrew, Edmond Campbell, 64 years, labourer of Munich, St Andrew were both charged with possession of an offensive weapon to wit: a cutlass and Tazim Thomas, 19 years, unemployed of Blaize, St Andrew was charged with possession of an offensive weapon to wit: an ice pick.

The men have been sentenced to 3 months imprisonment.

Office of the Commissioner of Police