Ministry of Foreign Affairs mourns passing of Honorary Consul Leonard Wharwood

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mourns the passing of Grenada’s Honorary Consul in Montreal, Leonard (Junior) Wharwood.

For many years, Wharwood served Grenada’s Diaspora with distinction. His success as Grenada’s Honorary Consul was attributed to his fierce patriotism and his love and empathy for his Grenadian sisters and brothers.

His deep love for country and people combined with his passion to serve, lifted us all.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and indeed the entire Government of Grenada, extend condolences to Wharwood’s family, friends, loved-ones, well-wishers and everyone who was touched by his exemplary life of service.

As we mourn, our faith and belief in God allows us to celebrate Wharwood’s life knowing that he is now in a better place.

The Grenadian people and government are indebted to Leonard Wharwood for his invaluable service over the years.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

GIS