Notice of unexpected outages due to inclement weather

Grenada Electricity Services Limited (GRENLEC) is advising customers that due to adverse weather conditions, pockets of customers throughout the country are presently without electricity.

The company apologises to customers who may experiencing delays in reaching us at our 24-hr. emergency hotline because of high call volumes.

Grenlec encourages customers to continue reporting faults to our emergency hotline by calling telephne no. 237 or through Grenlec’s Facebook page. Please include the type of the fault, the area, the number of the pole closest to the fault and a contact number.

Despite the weather conditions, once it is safe, Grenlec’s crews will continue working as quickly as they can to restore power to affected customers.

Grenlec sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and thanks you for your understanding during this time.

Grenlec