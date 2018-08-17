Property Tax payment deadline is 29 August

Property owners are gently reminded that the deadline for payment of Property Tax is 29 August 2018.

The Inland Revenue Division is encouraging property owners to pay their taxes to avoid penalties and interest.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

NB: The Law: 20% penalty and interest of 1.5% on the outstanding balance, from 1 September 2018.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division