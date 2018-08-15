RGPF Carnival Security Plan Executed well. Acting Commissioner thanks all concerned

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin is high in praise for the men and women of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and extends profound thanks for their exceptional execution of the RGPF’s carnival security plan.

Acting Commissioner Martin commended officers for their dedication to duty, the professionalism displayed and, the tact and tenacity they demonstrated in the line of duty, given the additional demands of the carnival season.

The result he said was a safe and peaceful carnival season, void of any major incident in the culminating days of the 2018 celebrations.

The Acting Commissioner of Police is also commending the general public, both in terms of individual conduct and the cooperation given to officers in the execution of their duties. This, he said, had a significant impact on achieving the objective of a peaceful carnival season.

The role of stakeholders has also been recognised by the RGPF official. Acknowledging the contribution of stakeholders, specifically Ministry of Health and other Government Ministries, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), Spicemas Corporation, various private security companies and the media, Acting Commissioner Martin said the RGPF was able to deliver the highest level of law enforcement services possible during Carnival 2018.

The RGPF remains committed to maintaining that these partnerships with stakeholders to safeguard the unsullied image of our tri-island state.

Office of the Commissioner of Police