Tropical wave to continue to affect Grenada into Thursday

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) together with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport is currently monitoring a tropical wave that is interacting with the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), bringing heavy rains and thundershowers to the island.

According to the Met Office the tropical wave is expected to affect the island later today into tomorrow Thursday, therefore it is unlikely that we will see improvements in the current weather condition.

NaDMA has received several reports of landslides, flooded homes and roadways and land slippages from throughout the island and is therefore advising the general public to avoid trying to access areas that are currently flooded, so as to minimise the endangerment to human lives.

Addressing the media at a press briefing Sen. Garraway encouraged citizens to stay indoors as much as possible. “An impassable or flooded road or path is very dangerous as one cannot properly assess the conditions which exist, so it only best that we stay away from these areas,” Sen. Garraway said.

The senator also encouraged the private sector to allow workers to get home earlier than the end of the normal work day, giving them an opportunity to prepare their home and family for the existing conditions. The same privilege was already extended to public workers, as their work day ended at 12 noon today.

Acting Disaster Coordinator of NaDMA Supt. Sylvan McIntyre reminded the public of need to have an emergency plan in place and ensuring that your water ways, drains, gutters, etc are cleared so as to avoid flooding on days like these.

The police have activated their Severe Weather response plan and have erected no entry signs in areas impassable and is encouraging the general public to respect and obey the closures and diversions in effect.

We emphasise that Grenada and its dependencies are currently not under any tropical cyclone watch or warning.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766 email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com, website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.