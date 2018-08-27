Two charged with manslaughter by negligence in the death of a toddler

Two St George residents appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 August 2018 charged in connection with the death of 3-year old Caleb Fraser.

Clyde Fraser, a 32-year old clerk and his unemployed wife, 34-year old, Susan Fraser, have been jointly charged with manslaughter by negligence in the death of Caleb Fraser. Caleb, the nephew of Clyde Fraser, was among family members visiting the Grand Anse beach on Easter Monday (2 April 2018) when he met his demise.

Both Clyde and Susan Fraser have been granted bail in the sum of $30,000 with 2 sureties each and they have been asked to surrender all travel documents.

The two, who are residents of Frequente, St George are due to reappear in court on Monday, 12 November 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police