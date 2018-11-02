875 police officers listed to cast ballots for CCJ referendum

by Linda Straker

875 police officers are listed to vote in 15 polling stations

Ballots cast on Friday will be counted on 6 November

Police officers in Grenada are heading to the polls today as Grenada prepares for the wider voting population to cast ballots on Tuesday, 6 November answering yes or no to approve a bill that is seeking to make the Caribbean Court of Justice the final appellate court.

Grenada’s 1974 Constitution states that the final appellate court is the London-based Privy Council and for that or any amendment in the constitution two-thirds of the voting population in a national referendum must give approval.

Alex Phillip, Supervisor of the Parliamentary Elections Office, said that 875 police officers are listed to vote in 15 polling stations throughout the country. “From all reports, the polling stations opened on time this morning. There is not a rush or long lines but a constant flow of officers casting ballots,” he said.

There is one polling station in each constituency most of which are located at police stations or Parliamentary Elections constituency offices. The ballots cast on Friday will be counted on 6 November and added to the total ballots cast for the area.

A police news release said that on special polling day, the same rules apply as if it’s a national polling day and any person who violates and found guilty can be fined or face imprisonment.

“The general public is reminded that it is an offence under the Representation of the People Act on polling day: To supply, sell or consume alcohol during the opening and closing hours of the poll and During the hours when the poll is open to assemble or congregate within one hundred yards of any building in which is situate any polling station.”

Any person found in contravention of this section of the law shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or imprisonment for 6 months.