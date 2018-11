Child Protection Authority : Advice to parents and guardians

The Child Protection Authority advises all parents and guardians of school-age children to take the necessary steps to ensure their children are kept safe and adequately supervised.

We implore you to make child protection a priority in your decision-making. Here are some recommendations:

Ensure children are left in the care of a trusted and suitable adult. Remember, it is strongly discouraged to leave children at home unsupervised.

Help the children to be proactive students. Support and encourage them to take the time to study, revise, advance on or complete homework, projects and assignments.

Provide them with contact information they can use in the event of an emergency.

Let’s all work together in the best interest and for greatest good of the child.

Child Protection Authority