Missing teens

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 18-year-old Ricardo Alexander of Pomme Rose, St David and Allian John 15-year-old of Marlmount, St David.

Alexander and John were last seen on Sunday, 4 November 2018 at the Marlmount playing field, St David.

Alexander is about 5 feet 10 inches in height, medium built, dark in complexion and was last seen wearing a short blue pants, white T-shirt and a black pair of slippers.

John is about 5 feet 6 inches in height, slim built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a grey and black top and a black leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander and John is asked to contact the Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; St David Police Station at 444 6224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police