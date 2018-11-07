“Pure Grenada In the Spotlight” attracts top travel advisors and media

Spearheaded by the Grenada Tourism Authority, travel professionals in New York, New Jersey and New England got an enviable opportunity to learn of the new Travel Agent University programme and the islands’ latest news and offerings before the start of the busy winter travel season.

With arrival numbers trending upwards, the return of Jet Blue’s weekly Mint Service and the recent addition of a second weekly American Airlines flight to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) along with stakeholders, visited New York, New Jersey and New England to increase awareness. Through the “Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique in the Spotlight” series, the GTA actively engaged and incentivised more than140 travel professionals based in these key target markets to keep the 3-island destination top-of-mind with their customers.

“The exclusive “Spotlight” series is yet another mechanism in our strategy to boost awareness and recognition of the Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean brand,” said Francine Stewart, Marketing Manager of the GTA. “Quality engagement of travel professionals in these cities was essential for us to do prior to the busy fall/winter travel season in order to solidify our continued growth and success in the number one source market within the USA.”

The series kicked off with a dinner at the Grand Hyatt New York on 23 October where a wide selection of travel professionals was in attendance to learn all about “Pure Grenada”. On 24 October, a dinner was held at The Manor Hotel in West Orange, New Jersey where the delegation met with travel advisors and distributed promotional items designed to educate their clients. The delegation included GTA’s Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford and Marketing Manager, Francine Stewart, along with industry partners from the Spice Island Beach Resort, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Coyaba Beach Resort, Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club, Silversands Grenada, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, True Blue Bay Boutique Hotel and Blue Horizons Garden Resort.

Bringing Grenada to New England, the delegation concluded in Boston on 25 October at the Royal Sonesta Boston, with a ‘Lunch and Learn’ media event. 15 journalists from publications such as the Boston Herald, Boston Globe, Improper Bostonian and Smarter Travel as well as social media influencers attended. The group concluded the series with a dinner, also hosted at the Royal Sonesta, with travel professionals based throughout the New England area.

Throughout each presentation, attendees learned of the destination’s diverse offerings across the three islands and its key niche markets such as Weddings & Honeymoons; Sailing & Cruising; Diving; Soft Adventure and delectable cuisine. The not-to-miss festivals including the Grenada Chocolate Festival and SpiceMas Carnival 2019 were also featured. In addition, agents were encouraged to become Pure Grenada Specialists in order to be eligible to earn rewards and be selected for familiarisation trips to the island.

Lastly, those in attendance had the chance to win prizes provided by Coyaba Beach Resort, Spice Island Beach Resort, Blue Horizons Garden Resort, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, Mount Cinnamon Resort & Beach Club and Silversands Grenada. Social media was used to garner additional attention with the GTA creating a #SpotlightGrenada hashtag that attendees used for a chance to win a prize during the events attended.

Grenada Tourism Authority