Statement from the Minister for Education

It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Education via a public statement made on television and on radio that all members of the teaching service in the employment of government should stay away from work on Monday, 5 November and Wednesday, 7 November for rest in contemplation of pension. The public statement was made by Lydon Lewis, President of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT).

The ministry is not aware of any provisions which are contained in the Collective Agreement between the government and the Grenada Union of Teachers nor in law for a directive of such a nature to be given to government teachers. In fact, appropriate procedures are laid down in the Collective Agreement and in law if the union wishes to undertake industrial action in case of an industrial relations dispute.

The ministry therefore expects all teachers in the employment of government to report to work as usual on the 2 days in question and appeals to all teachers to keep the interest of the nation’s children foremost in their minds.

Dated this 4th day of November 2018.

Signed: Hon Emmalin Pierre, Minister for Education