Cancellation of INTERCOL Games 2019

The Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, proprietor of INTERCOL Games, has cancelled INTERCOL Games 2019.

The Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools wishes to inform the general public that there will be NO INTERCOL Games in 2019.

The success of these Games over the years have depended entirely on the volunteerism of teachers across the nation, going beyond the call of duty to prepare our students and to execute the games.

As a result of the current industrial impasse between the Grenada Union of Teachers and the Government of Grenada, teachers have been resolute in their decision to not volunteer their time towards the staging of preliminary events and heats that lead up to the games. In addition, teachers are not prepared to manage students beyond the stipulated working hours.

Therefore, as the proprietor of the INTERCOL Games, the Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools together with the Grenada Secondary School Games Association and our title sponsor, had to take the difficult decision to cancel the GAMES for 2019. We have agreed to begin the process of planning and preparing for our INTERCOL Games in 2020.

It is our hope that all matters relative to the current industrial impasse between the Grenada Union of Teachers and the Government of Grenada will be speedily resolved in the interest of preserving the spirit of volunteerism and goodwill within the teaching fraternity.

Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools