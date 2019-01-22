Cancellation of National Primary Schools’ Games

It is with deep regret that the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) announces the cancellation of its titled sponsored National Primary Schools’ Games.

The union further informs that there will be NO sports held in the various parishes this year. These meets usually act as a build-up to the much-anticipated National Games and are manned by our teachers who go the extra mile to ensure success.

Due to the existing industrial climate, our members regrettably are unprepared to go beyond the call of duty. Therefore, after discussion with our sponsors the decision was taken to cancel ALL GUT-organised sports meets this year.

It is our hope that there will be speedy resolution to this impasse for the benefit of all, and we look forward to 2020 when the games promise to be bigger and better and the union hosts the Caribbean Union of Teachers’ Under 15 Biennial Games.

Grenada Union of Teachers