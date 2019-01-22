“Carrying the baton of service, with renewed vigour – Celebrating 41”

“Carrying the baton of service, with renewed vigour – Celebrating 41” is the theme under which the Rotaract Club of Grenada is celebrating its Charter Anniversary.

A week of planned activities geared at community service, club promotion and reconnection with past members is carded.

After 41 years, the Rotaract Club of Grenada remains committed to serving the Grenadian community. On 21 January 1978, under the vision and support of Sir John Watts, the club was formed.

The Rotaract Club of Grenada comprises young leaders, who plan and execute projects, to assist with the most pressing challenges of the wider community. Under the 5 arms of service, the club is able to serve the community and also develop its members to become well rounded professional citizens.

Under the guidance of Rotary International, the club is able to impact lives through various projects including:

500 Cheers for Christmas

A Pillow of Love

The Adopt A School Programme

The Rotaract Spelling Bee Competition

The Rotaract Food Drive

The Rotaract Godparent Project

Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18-30 to exchange ideas and also have fellowship through service.

To commence the celebrations, the club worshipped at the Lady of Mt Carmel Calliste RC Church, on Sunday, 20 January followed by its “Dine with the elderly project” at the Grand Anse Home for the Aged.

The morning was spent with the elderly, playing games, interacting, serving meals and offering general assistance with routine tasks. These were complemented with a donation of 2 small appliances, adult diapers and the completion of the painting of the ramp at the entrance of the home.

The workers expressed their gratitude for the very timely donation, which they said, will go a very long way.

Media appearances along with the event “Past Meets Present,” will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday respectfully. Past Rotaractors are invited to join members at the Grenada Youth Centre from 6pm, for a one on one session, on Rotaract and the journey.

On Friday and Saturday respectively, various reconnecting activities will be hosted for members and friends of Rotaract, bringing an end to the activities.

The Rotaract Club of Grenada continues to fulfill its community service mandate, by completing projects that impact lives throughout the island. Rotaractors continue to lead the charge of: Service Above Self, by being the inspiration of change in their communities

More details about the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its activities can be found on the Club’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractgrenada/.

Rotaract Club of Grenada